Farah Khan sends best wishes to Amrita Rao on her baby boy’s birth; Says ‘happiest news in a long time’

Farah Khan took to her Twitter handle to congratulate Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol for becoming proud parents of a baby boy.

Bollywood actress Amrita Rao and husband RJ Anmol welcomed their baby boy on November 1. Several fans and celebrities poured in their wishes for the first time parents on social media. Recently, popular choreographer-director, Farah Khan took to her Twitter handle to congratulate the couple. In her tweet, the filmmaker has also mentioned that it is the “happiest news in a long time”. Amrita and Anmol had been sharing photos on social media over the past few weeks. Amrita Rao starred in Farah Khan’s debut directorial Main Hoon Na in 2004.

Farah Khan’s tweet read as, “Many congratulations to @AmritaRao & @rjanmol on the birth of their baby.. happiest news in a long time.” Reportedly, a source told Times of India that the Main Hoon Na actress delivered the baby boy in the morning of November 1. Her hubby Anmol was by her side throughout the operation theatre. The source has also informed that both Amrita and the baby are doing well.

Many congratulations to @AmritaRao &@rjanmol on the birth of their baby.. happiest news in a long time — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) November 2, 2020

A few weeks ago during Navratri, Amrita had announced her pregnancy. Amrita shared a video on her social media handle wherein she flaunted her cute baby bump. Along with the video, she wrote, “I feel blessed to witness my ninth month of pregnancy in the auspicious month of Navratri. These nine days are dedicated to Goddess Durga and her Nine Avatars. I am entering a New phase of embodying the Avatar of a Mother myself! I bow to the Highest Female Energy in the Universe as I surrender in good faith. May Goddess Durga bless ALL Mother's and Mommy's to be with strength and more power to gracefully carry on with the many Devine Avatar's that come along with the territory of motherhood.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Amrita Roa was last seen in Thackeray alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Also Read: Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol become proud parents of a baby boy: Report

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Farah Khan Twitter

Share your comment ×