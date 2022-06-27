Farah Khan shakes a leg with Anil Kapoor on 'Gandi Baat', calls him youngest person in the industry; WATCH

Choreographer-Filmmaker Farah Khan on Sunday night shared a video on her Instagram in which she is seen shaking a leg with actor Anil Kapoor on Shahid Kapoor’s song ‘Gandi baat.’ The duo looked adorable as they danced their heart out at the back stage of a show. The duo is seen twinning in black as Kapoor donned a black suit and looked dapper as usual, while Farah sported a black co-ord set and paired it with a statement neckpiece.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Farah captioned it as: “It’s always a party whn u meet the youngest person in the industry @anilskapoor Papaji I love uu #backstage #policefunction #umang.” Indeed, Anil Kapoor is aging like a fine wine and looks as young as today’s actors. Anil Kapoor also reshared the video on his Instagram stories.

Click here to see Farah’s post:

Recently, Farah Khan was in Croatia as she was directing a romantic song featuring actors Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri for Anand Tiwari’s upcoming romantic comedy. The choregrapher had shared a hilarious video from the sets in which Vicky sitting beside Triptii, Amritpal Bindra, Anand Tiwari, and others from the film’s crew on a flight of steps as they danced to SRK’s song Tumse Milke Dil Ka from the 2004 movie Main Hoon Naa directed by Farah. As the beat dropped, Farah bowled over everyone with her thumka just like Sushmita Sen and Amrita Rao in the song.

Farah Khan is known for choreographing songs such as Chaiyya Chaiyya, Dhol Bajne Laga, Ek Pal Ka Jeena and Idhar Chala Main Udhar Chala. As a director, she has helmed hits such as Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year.

On the other hand, Anil Kapoor was recently seen in JugJugg Jeeyo. The film is produced under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. Apart from JugJugg Jeeyo, the actor will be seen in Fighter which also stars Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in lead roles. He will also be seen in Animal, which will be directed by Sandeep Reddy and will also star Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Parineeti Chopra.