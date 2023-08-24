Farah Khan shares a hilarious glimpse of her 'Desigiri' in London; says 'Sabko aati nahi, meri jaati nahi'

Farah Khan is one of the most eminent entities in the entertainment industry. She is one of the rarest gems in Bollywood who dons many hats and juggles many roles effortlessly. Besides being an acclaimed choreographer and director, Farah is a true-blue goofball who often leaves netizens in splits with her impeccable humor. Farah is currently chilling in London and has been dropping hilarious posts from her British getaway over the last few days. While roaming in the streets of London, Farah is showing off her ‘desi giri’ to the fullest and her fans and followers are simply loving it! Now, the ace choreographer-director has posted a new video from her London Diaries which is grabbing eyeballs for all the right reasons.

Farah Khan and her ‘Desigiri’ in London

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Farah Khan dropped a chucklesome video from a hotel in London. The video ‘oh-so-relatable’ video of the star filmmaker is tickling everybody’s funny bones. The video opens with Farah walking into a hotel’s lobby wearing a printed, loosely fit kurta and palazzo set. Farah who is looking for a room to stay goes to the reception desk and interacts with the manager. She says, “Hi, I am in London. I have come to his beautiful hotel and I am looking for a room to stay.” Farah adds, “I need a room, what can you show me.”

After Farah inquires about rooms, the hotel manager then shares the details of their plush suites. “My budget is 40 pounds, what can you show me in that”, the Om Shanti Om director asks the hotel manager. Amused by Farah’s budget, the manager then hilariously responds and says, “40 pounds…I can show you the door.”

While dropping the rib-tickling video on the Gram, Khan wrote, “Desigiri! Sabko aati nahi.. meri jaati nahi! #londondiaries .. Thank you to Williams the concierge for sm exceptional acting 😃”

Celebs and netizens react to Farah’s hilarious video

Reacting to Farah’s funny video, actor Ronit Roy wrote, “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂Farah you’re toooo cool ❤️” “Ohh my god😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂,” commented the Lust Stories 2 actor Amruta Subhash. Whereas, Neelam Kothari and Maheep Kapoor dropped laughing emojis as they reacted to the Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi star.

Apart from Farah’s comic timing, netizens are mighty impressed by the manager’s acting chops. Praising his acting skills, a lot of Instagram users suggested Farah cast him in her upcoming projects.

Reacting to Farah’s post, a user wrote, “😂😂....cast William in your next venture, l am sure he will win accolades. Superb performance accompanied by you 😂.” “Next movie main please consider this smart young man ❤️,” commented another one. “The door! 😂😂😂😂 Farah you are absolutely hilarious 😘😘😂😂😂 and William you go to work with the best😍😍”, one of Farah’s followers commented.