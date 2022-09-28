Farah Khan shares a PIC with BFF Sania Mirza; ‘We make long distance relationships work big time’
Farah Khan and Sania Mirza set major BFF goals with their recent banter on Instagram
Farah Khan, the famous filmmaker is well-known for her humour sense. The Om Shanti Om director often entertains her fans and followers with her hilarious social media posts. On the personal front, Farah Khan is known for her close friendships with many of her film industry colleagues. The choreographer-turned-director also shares a strong bond with Sania Mirza, the celebrated tennis player. The duo often set major BFF goals with mushy social media posts with each other. Farah Khan and Sania Mirza are now garnering attention with their Instagram banter.
The choreographer-director took to her Instagram page and shared a lovely picture with the tennis player, in which she also added the iconic song ‘Yeh dosti hum nahin todenge’ from Sholay. “Mine!! @mirzasaniar we make long distance relationships work big time..,” Farah Khan captioned her post. Sania Mirza, on the other hand, commented on the director’s post: “This song is everything we are.” Farah looked her casual best in a navy blue cotton kurta in the picture. Sania opted for a yellow jacket, which she paired with ripped denim trousers and a grey top.
Check out Farah Khan’s Instagram post here:
When it comes to her dance choreography career, Farah Khan is busy with some highly promising projects in the pipeline. She is collaborating with filmmaker Karan Johar once again for his upcoming directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. She also choreographed a romantic number for Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri’s untitled romantic film, which is directed by Anand Tiwari.
If the reports are to be believed, Farah Khan is also planning to make a comeback to filmmaking very soon. Earlier in 2020, she was planning to collaborate with hitmaker Rohit Shetty for a commercial entertainer. But the project was shelved a few weeks before its shooting due to undisclosed reasons. But the latest updates suggest that Farah Khan might announce her next outing as a director, very soon.
