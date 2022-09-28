Farah Khan shares a PIC with BFF Sania Mirza; ‘We make long distance relationships work big time’

Farah Khan, the famous filmmaker is well-known for her humour sense. The Om Shanti Om director often entertains her fans and followers with her hilarious social media posts. On the personal front, Farah Khan is known for her close friendships with many of her film industry colleagues. The choreographer-turned-director also shares a strong bond with Sania Mirza, the celebrated tennis player. The duo often set major BFF goals with mushy social media posts with each other. Farah Khan and Sania Mirza are now garnering attention with their Instagram banter.

The choreographer-director took to her Instagram page and shared a lovely picture with the tennis player, in which she also added the iconic song ‘Yeh dosti hum nahin todenge’ from Sholay. “Mine!! @mirzasaniar we make long distance relationships work big time..,” Farah Khan captioned her post. Sania Mirza, on the other hand, commented on the director’s post: “This song is everything we are.” Farah looked her casual best in a navy blue cotton kurta in the picture. Sania opted for a yellow jacket, which she paired with ripped denim trousers and a grey top.