Farah Khan shares candid pics of Boman Irani with Deepika & Abhishek to wish him on his birthday; Take a look

Farah Khan has shared several unseen pictures featuring Boman Irani with Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan from various occasions to wish the PK actor on his birthday.

Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder shares a close bond with actor Boman Irani. And today, Boman Irani is celebrating his 61st birthday. To make his day more special, Farah took to her Instagram handle to pen down a sweet birthday wish for the Happy New Year actor. The ace director-choreographer has shared several unseen pictures featuring Boman with and Abhishek Bachchan from various occasions. Farah has called Irani as her ‘darling’ in the post. Boman and Farah worked together in 2012 film titled Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi.

While sharing the picture, Farah wrote, “Happy birthday my darling @boman_irani I thought id put a picture of you and me but Im sacrificing coz i know this will make u happier.. lovvvv u forever.” In the first picture, Boman and Deepika can be seen giving goofy expressions at a party while in the last picture, the birthday boy can be seen striking a pose for the camera with Abhishek Bachchan and Farah at an empty auditorium. In another picture, Farah and Boman can be seen posing happily for a selfie and the filmmaker can be seen adorably placing her hand on the actor’s shoulder.

Take a look at Farah Khan Kunder’s wish for Boman Irani here:

Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebs including , , and others have wished Bomani Irani on his birthday by sharing adorable posts on social media. Meanwhile, in an interview with ETimes recently, Boman Irani revealed about his birthday plan this year. He said that he is going to have a small celebration with family this year in Pune due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Credits :Farah Khan Instagram

