Farah Khan shares fond memories with Sushant Singh Rajput; Says 'Somewhere your mother is hugging you'

As Sushant Singh Rajput passes away, Farah Khan mourns the actor's death as she shares some good memories with him.

Sushant Singh Rajput who had won millions of hearts with his impeccable acting chops and handsome looks sent shock waves across the film industry on Sunday as he passed away in his apartment in Mumbai. The media reports also suggested that the Kai Po Che actor was battling depression for some months now following which he ended up taking the drastic step. The news of the young and talented actor's sudden demise has sent shock waves all across. Not only Bollywood but even the TV and the sports fraternity are in deep shock over Sushant's sudden demise.

From fans to his former co-stars to his friends from the industry, everyone took to their social media handles to offer condolences to Sushant's family and pray for his soul to rest in peace. And now filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has also paid her condolence on social media. Sharing two pictures with the actor wherein one photo Sushant is giving a kiss on Farah's cheeks and on the other photo Farah is giving a kiss on Sushant's cheeks, the filmmaker wrote, "Can’t still believe.. but I know somewhere your mother is hugging you n keeping you safe. Be at peace my dearest #sushantsinghrajput."

Farah has even shared some fond memories of hers with the actor on her Instagram story. Sharing the first picture, where the two are pouting and hugging while posing for a selfie, Farah wrote, "Only have pictures of us hugging..coz that's who u were.. the tightest hugs.. the biggest smiles.." Sharing another picture, the Main Hoon Na director wrote, "My happy boy.. will miss u lots."

For the uninitiated, Sushant was last seen in Drive opposite Jacqueline Fernandes. Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, the movie was released on OTT last year. He will be next seen in Mukesh Chhabra’s upcoming directorial Dil Bechara opposite debutant Sanjana Sanghi. The movie happens to be the Bollywood adaptation of Hollywood romance drama Fault In Our Stars and will mark Sushant’s last appearance on the silver screen.

Credits :Instagram

