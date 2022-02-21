Farah Khan shares INSIDE PICS with Rhea & Zoya from Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's court marriage

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are now official man and wife. The couple tied the knot on February 19 amid the presence of close friends and family members. The wedding ceremony took place at Javed Akhtar’s farmhouse in Khandala. Well, they had returned to Mumbai on Sunday and today their court marriage took place in the evening. To make the occasion more special, Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty and other family members were seen. The choreographer took to her Instagram stories and shared some inside pictures.

Farah, who wore purple colour ethnic attire, shared a picture with Rhea. The actress opted for a printed saree paired with a blue colour blouse. She has also attended the couple’s mehendi ceremony. She was looking gorgeous. Farah also shared the picture groom’s sister Zoya. She was wearing a golden colour attire and for caption used #FarahnShibanikishaadi. Looks like Huma Qureshi was also invited but she decided to give it a miss. The choreographer even tagged her. It is worth mentioning that reception is also in their plan.

Well, the other details regarding the function are not disclosed. Today after the court marriage process, the couple came out for the shutterbugs and even distributed sweet boxes to them. Needless to say, Shibani opted for saree and she was looking stunning.

Take a look here:

On the work front, Farhan had announced his next directorial Jee Le Zaara with Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. From the poster, it looks like it is a girls trip.

