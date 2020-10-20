Farah Khan shares some UNSEEN pics from the sets of DDLJ as Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's film turns 25

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of DDLJ, Farah Khan shared two unseen and hazy photos on her Instagram story with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Farah Khan may not have been a huge part of Diwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge, but the choreographer did work on the hit song Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane. Farah made and Kajol dance to her tunes and the result was quite fabulous. Celebrating the 25th anniversary of DDLJ, Farah Khan shared two unseen and hazy photos on her Instagram story with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Sharing a photo from the song's set, Farah tagged Kajol and wrote how the actress still looks the same. Whereas, on her and SRK's photo, Farah simply put three heart emojis. The filmmaker also shared a behind-the-scene video and thanked Yash Raj Films for including her in it.

She wrote, "Can’t believe its #25yearsofddlj .. even though i did just this 1 song in the film its a huge part of my repertoire.. thank you @yrf n #adityachopra for including me in the SilverJubilee celebrations.. not many include the technicians..(sic)."

Check out Farah Khan's posts on 25 years of DDLJ:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol changed their names on Twitter to Raj Malhotra and Simran respectively. That's not all, SRK also shared a super special video which includes Raj and Simran's adorable moments from the film. While sharing the video, SRK remarked, "25 years!!! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj & Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special. #DDLJ25 @yrf."

Kajol, on the other hand, shared a behind-the scene video and captioned it, "Raj & Simran! 2 names, 1 film, 25 years and the love doesn't stop coming in! I am truly grateful to all the people who made it what it is today.. a phenomenon and a part of their own history. The fans! Big shoutout to all of you #25YearsOfDDLJ @yrf @iamsrk."

