Farah Khan spends quality time with Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Aditi Rao Hydari and Huma Qureshi; PIC

Farah Khan has been a part of the industry for three decades now. The filmmaker is quite active on social media and often shares pics with her friends and kids which are a treat to the fans. Farah is known for her strong bonds with her colleagues and she even posts throwback pictures with them on social media.

Speaking of which, Farah Khan shared the selfie in which she can be seen smiling with Rajukummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Huma Qureshi. While sharing the post, she wrote, "Unexpected friendships are the best! On paper v hav nothing in common.. our tastes are so different especially in films.. we havnt even worked together ever.. don’t even ask about the age difference but I just lov this mad, talented bunch.. n our impromptu dinners filled with laughter, debates n food n a mutual Lov for @iamsrk".

Check Farah Khan's post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farah had recently joined Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri in Croatia to helm the shooting of their romantic song for Anand Tiwari’s directorial. She will also collaborate with Karan Johar for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Talking about Rajkummar Rao's professional career, he will next be seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi opposite Janhvi Kapoor. This will be the second time Rajkummar and Janhvi will be collaborating after Roohi. He also has Bheed with Bhumi Pednekar. In his personal life, he got married to girlfriend Patralekhaa in an intimate ceremony on November 15, 2021 in Chandigarh. The lovebirds were dating each other for 11 years before getting married. Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao collaborated together in the 2014 film CityLights directed by Hansal Mehta.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Farah Khan calls Karan Johar 'multifaced' as he mocks her fashion; Latter says 'I am not partial'