Farah Khan talks about Shah Rukh Khan’s kids; says Aryan Khan and Suhana are ‘wonderfully well-mannered’

Choreopgrapher-director Farah Khan shares a great bond with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. They have been great friends for many years now, and Farah has always been vocal about how SRK stood by her in challenging times. In a recent conversation, Farah Khan also opened up about Shah Rukh and Gauri’s children AbRam, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, and how well-mannered they are.

While speaking with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their podcast, Farah Khan talked about Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s kids, revealing that they are extremely well-behaved, and have no arrogance whatsoever. “They're very sweet, very well-behaved, very intelligent. Spoilt nahi hain, arrogant nahi hain, humble hain. All of them. (They aren’t spoilt or arrogant, and are very humble).

She further added that Shah Rukh and Gauri’s youngest son AbRam is naughty. “AbRam to chhotu hai, wo sabse naughty hai. (AbRam is the youngest, so he is the naughtiest). But both Aryan and Suhana Khan are wonderfully well-mannered,” said Farah.

She further shared that Shah Rukh Khan sees off every guest that comes to his house. He walks them to their car, however, if sometimes, he is busy talking to someone else, SRK’s son Aryan Khan will come and drop the guest to the car.

“Matlab jaise Shah Rukh chhodne aata hai na...aap kabhi bhi jao uske ghar pe. Koi bhi ho, he will come and drop. (Shah Rukh Khan will walk you to your car, whenever you visit him. No matter who it is, he will come and drop). But when he is talking, Aryan will come and drop you till your car,” said Farah.

Farah Khan’s films starring Shah Rukh Khan

Farah Khan has directed Shah Rukh Khan in films such as Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Happy New Year. Apart from that she has also been the choreographer for many of King Khan’s films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Mohabbatein, Josh and Asoka.

