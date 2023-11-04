Farah Khan tells Karan Johar she has ‘nothing to wear for Diwali’; Here's what happens next-WATCH

Farah Khan is one of the most iconic filmmakers in the Bollywood industry. Over the years, Khan has kept the audience hooked on her work including Om Shanti Om, Main Hoon Na, Tees Maar Khan, and many more. On the personal front, Farah Khan shares a close bond with director Karan Johar. Recently, she shared a glimpse of how the latter ‘spoils’ her after she complained to him about not having an outfit to wear for an upcoming Diwali party. Check out the fun video shared by Farah Khan inside.

Farah Khan says she wanted only one outfit for the Diwali party, here is what Karan Johar did

Taking to her Instagram account this morning, Khan shared a video of how her friend Karan Johar ‘spoils’ her after he sent a lot of dresses to her place after she complained to him about not having anything to wear for a Diwali party.

In the video, Farah can be seen showing her room filled with dresses and saying, “So I told Karan Johar I have nothing to wear for Diwali and this is what he has done. He has sent stylist Eka Lakhani to my house and just look at this! I could have shot a whole movie with this crew.”

The video further shows Farah Khan having a fun chit-chat with the stylist wherein Farah says that she needed only one outfit for the party and Eka responds by saying how she looks stunning after having lost a lot of weight.

“This is why I am shooting this reel. Thank you! Need not say anything more,” said Farah as she ended the video.

This is how fans reacted to Farah Khan’s fun-filled video

After the filmmaker dropped the video on her Instagram account to share it with her fans, a heap of reactions began flowing in. “Karan is lucky to have kind and big hearted friends like you and SRK” said a fan and another fan commented, “I wish we hv frnds like this.”

It seems like Khan’s video has also left several in splits as they dropped laughing emoticons in the comment section of Farah Khan’s Instagram post.

