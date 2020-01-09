Farah Khan turns 55; Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Ananya Panday & others wish the filmmaker on her birthday

As Farah Khan turns 55, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor and other B-Town celebs take to their social media handles to wish the director on her birthday.

Farah Khan blew an extra candle on the cake today. As the filmmaker turned 55, who's who of Bollywood took to their social media handles and wished Farah on her birthday. The choreographer turned director is known for her brilliant songs, films and much more. Farah has also acted and played cameo roles in a number of films. Farah played the lead actress opposite Boman Irani in 2012 film Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi. The director is extremely loved by her fans and other B-Town celebs. She is often found having a gala time with her Bollywood buddies and as Farah celebrated her 55th birthday today, many of them wished her on social media.

Out of the many stars who wished Farah, , , Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, , , , Aditi Rao Hyderi and Manish Malhotra are a few to name. "Happy Birthday to the bestest of the best. I love getting yelled at by you", Ananya Panday wrote with a heart emoji. "Happy Birthday Papaji, May you master the pout and conquer everything that you want this year! Wishing you all the love and luck," read Anil Kapoor's story.

Kartik Aaryan wrote, "Happy Birthday to the happiest and funniest person. You rock." as he tagged Farah in his post. Addressing Farah as a mummy, Katrina Kaif shared a picture of her on her Instagram story.

Many other celebs too posted Instagram stories to wish the director. Check it out:

Wishing Farah Khan a very Happy Birthday, from all of us at Pinkvilla!

Credits :Instagram

