Farah Khan turns 56: Sonam, Ananya, Sonu, Parineeti, Riteish & others wish her with sweet birthday notes

One of the most-loved Bollywood choreographers and filmmakers, Farah Khan Kunder turned a year older today. She is celebrating her 56th birthday on January 9. Farah has not only given several super hit films such as Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year to the Indian cinema, she has also choreographed uncountable Hindi songs like Munni Badnam Hui, Fevicol Se, Chaiyya Chaiyya among others. Today, as the popular choreographer-director is celebrating her special day, fans, as well as her friends from the industry, are pouring in birthday wishes for her on social media.

Bollywood celebs like , , Maniesh Paul, Diana Penty, , Riteish Deshmukh, Sonu Sood, Patralekh, Raj Kundra and others have shared heartfelt birthday wishes for the birthday girl on social media. Sonu, who share a great bond with the noted choreographer has shared a series of pictures of Farah and wrote, “Happy birthday my friend, my sister, my family and my everything. Faraaaaaaaahhhhhhhhh.. there can be never another YOU. LOVE YOU LOADS. @farahkhankunder.”

Actress Parineeti Chopra posted a candid picture with Farah and wrote, “HOSTEST WITH THE MOSTEST! NEED ANOTHER BIRIYANI LUNCH SOON! HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAM!” followed with an emoji.

Madhuri Dixit also took to her Instagram story and wrote a few lines from the song Ghagra, in which she has worked with Farah. Her post read as, “Happiest birthday greetings Farah. Sending you my hugs & lots of love for the year ahead. May this be the best one so far in all aspects of your life. Hope to see you soon,” with a birthday cake emoji.

Diana Penty wished her choreographer and director friend Farah with a lovely post. She wrote, “Happy Birthday my Faaaruuuuuu!!! Thank you for being my food-buddy for life...and for being amazing,” followed with a hug and heart emoticons.

Ahuja and Ananya Panday have also wished the star choreographer.

Riteish Deshmukh shared a cute throwback picture of him along with Farah wherein the birthday girl can be seen planting a kiss on the actor’s cheek. While sharing the same, Riteish wrote,” It’s your birthday but I still get the kiss!!! Happy Birthday my darling Faruuuuuu -love you loads - good health, love & happiness forever @TheFarahKhan.”

It’s your birthday but I still get the kiss!!! Happy Birthday my darling Faruuuuuu -love you loads - good health, love & happiness forever @TheFarahKhan pic.twitter.com/fQkME6p0Sl — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 9, 2021

Check out other birthday wishes for Farah Khan here:

Here’s wishing Farah Khan a very Happy Birthday!

