Farah Khan wishes for the 'best birthday present' for Gauri Khan; Sussanne Khan showers love & blessings

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been in the news for almost a week now after their son Aryan Khan has been taken under NCB custody. The Khan’s are going through a really tough time now. Amidst the chaos of the case, it is Gauri’s birthday today. Although, it is a special day for the star wife this year is quite different. In the morning we saw Gauri’s daughter Suhana Khan posting a throwback picture of her parents to wish her mom and now we have the star wife's BFF Sussanne Khan wishing her with a throwback post and it is all about love and loved ones. Even Farah Khan has wished her with a heartwarming post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sussanne Khan posted a then and now collage of her and Gauri Khan. Both the diva’s looked gorgeous in the pictures. Sharing this picture, Sussanne wrote, “Gods Love and Grace will always be on your and your loved ones heads.. I Love you loads #Gstar #20yearsandbeyond #MyNo8shine #limitless.” On the other hand, Farah Khan posted a picture of Gauri and Shah Rukh and wrote a heartwarming note for the star wife. She wrote, “The strength of a mother is second to none! The prayers of a parent can move mountains & part seas.. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the strongest mother and woman iv personally witnessed this past week.. @gaurikhan here s wishing you the best birthday present today. #throwbacklastmonth pic credit: @farahkhankunder.”

Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been sent into a 14-day judicial custody yesterday. There will be another hearing today and that would decide if the star-kid would be getting bail or not.

