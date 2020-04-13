Share your Lockdown Story
Farah Khan's 12 year old son Czar Kunder pens down a rap song on the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan's 12-year-old son Czar Kunder has penned a rap song on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Farah took to Instagram to share the news, calling her son "a new rapper in town".
Farah Khan's 12 year old son Czar Kunder pens down a rap song on the ongoing COVID 19 pandemicFarah Khan's 12 year old son Czar Kunder pens down a rap song on the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic
Sharing a picture of her 12-year-old, Farah wrote on Instagram: "There s a new rapper in town.. he s 12 and he s written, composed n sung a rap song coz he s concerned about this Pandemic!! Pls go to my instastory to see #needtosurvive #Czarkunder."

The filmmaker also shared the YouTube link to the video of "Need to survive" on Instagram Story, where the 12-year-old Czar can be seen rapping the song, which is about the ongoing pandemic.

Czar is one of Farah's triplets, along with her daughters being Anya and Diva.

