Farah Khan's wish for choreographer Geeta Kapur is all things fun: We've literally been through 'thick & thin'

Farah Khan shared a major throwback and rare photo of her and choreographer Geeta Kapur from back in the day for her birthday today.
Farah Khan's wish for choreographer Geeta Kapur is all things fun: We've literally been through 'thick & thin'
Farah Khan took to Instagram on Sunday to share a fun filled birthday wish for her friend and one of the top Bollywood choreographers Geeta Kapur. Farah shared a major throwback and rare photo of her and Geeta from back in the day. Her birthday wish was also full of pun as she indulged in some wordplay for the photo caption. In the photo, Farah and Geeta look unrecognisable  as the birthday girl can be seen donning a saree -- presumably for a performance. Next to her is Farah, standing in a pair of denims and tee. 

Captioning the photo, Farah wrote, "We have literally been through “Thick & THIN” together! Fevicol got nothing on us! HAPPY BIRTHDAY @geeta_kapurofficial .. u made a mother out of me wayyyyy b4 i had my kids.. lov u baby #majorthrowback #life #chandivalistudio." Farah also shared a couple of pictures with Geeta on her Instagram Story captioning it, "Happy Birthday my first child." 

Take a look at the picture below: 

Popularly known as Geeta Maa in the Bollywood film industry, she has graced many reality dance shows and is particularly known for her presence on Dance India Dance with Terence Lewis and Remo D'souza. Geeta Kapur began her career with Farah Khan's dance troupe and later on went on to assist her before making it big on her own. 

Here's wishing Geeta Kapur a very Happy Birthday!  

 

Credits :Pinkvilla

