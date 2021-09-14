Fardeen Khan all set to make a comeback with Sanjay Gupta's Visfot; Read Details

Fardeen Khan had Bollywood buffs watching him closely when he stunned them with his spectacular physical transformation. The actor who lost weight and got his fitness game going strong, is now gearing up for his Bollywood comeback. According to a report published in ETimes, Fardeen will be returning to the big screen with director Sanjay Gupta.

The actor will be starring in the official remake of the Venezuelan film, Rock, Paper, Scissors (2012) which was selected as Venezuela's entry for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 85th Academy Awards. Fardeen Khan will be teaming up with Riteish Deshmukh for the action flick.

Director Sanjay Gupta confirmed Fardeen's comeback and said, "Yes, Fardeen is making his Bollywood comeback with this film. If all goes as planned, we will roll it out by the end of the month. Fardeen and Riteish have read the script and are really excited about it. While we have some paperwork going on, we’re quite geared up for this one."

Fardeen and Riteish had last worked together in 2007's comedy caper Heyy Babbyy with . However, this time around, the actors will be playing starkly different characters.

Elaborating on the same, Sanjay Gupta added, “You will see Fardeen and Riteish in the kind of characters they have never played before. I’m looking forward to teaming up with them."

