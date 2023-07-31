Fardeen Khan and Natasha Madhvani: Actor's friend reveals the REAL reason behind couple's separation

Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan, who is all set to make his comeback with the film titled Visfot, has been hitting headlines for all the wrong reasons. On Sunday, it was reported that the actor is facing troubles in his married life with Natasha Madhvani. The reports suggested that they have decided to part ways. Now, the latest development suggests that the duo is yet to file the divorce.

Even though the couple hasn't officially announced or commented on the ongoing reports, but it seems like their marriage is going through tough times. They have decided to end their 18 years of marriage. According to Zoom, a family friend of Fardeen revealed that they are yet to file the divorce. The friend even shared that the couple is still not clear 'whether they are ready for it to be filed by mutual consent or whether one of the two families in question will resist'. Fardeen's friend has also said that the duo felt their first friction soon after Feroz Khan passed away in April 2009.

Reportedly, Fardeen's father was quite close to Natasha and she looked after the veteran actor while he was battling cancer. In fact, Natasha was with him during his treatment in America. The report also suggests that it was Feroz Khan who asked Natasha's father if he would like his daughter to marry Fardeen.

The family friend also added that things got shaky between the couple as Natasha wanted their kids to pursue their education in Dubai and while the actor wanted them to study in Mumbai. However, the friend went on to reveal that Fardeen and Natasha are on talking terms and their conversation mostly revolves around their kids. Reportedly, they have been living separately for more than a year. Natasha is in London with the kids while Fardeen is in Mumbai.

Fardeen and Natasha got married in 2005 and they welcomed their first child, daughter Diani in 2013 and son, Azarius in 2017.

Fardeen will next be seen in Kookie Gulati's Visfot alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Priya Bapat and Krystle D’Souza.

