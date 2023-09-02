Fardeen Khan drops new photo to express gratitude for showering him with love; Bobby Deol, Dia Mirza REACT

Fardeen Khan, one of the most loved actors in the entertainment industry has been away from the lights-camera-action world for quite a few years. Recently, the actor revealed that he is set to make his much-awaited comeback on the big screens while answering a pap question. On Friday, September 1, Fardeen shared a new picture of himself showing off his toned biceps and expressed his gratitude for showering him with love and kind words in his recent post. Many Bollywood celebrities were seen dropping praiseworthy words in the comment section.

On September 1, Fardeen Khan took to his Instagram and shared a new picture of himself. In the picture, the actor can be seen flaunting his toned biceps while penning a heartwarming message to express his gratitude for showing him support and showering him with love in his recent post.

Sharing the picture, Fardeen wrote, "Thank you all for the overwhelming support and positivity on my recent post! Your kind words and encouragement is fuel for me. I'm truly grateful for each and every one of you. Keep spreading the love and let's continue to uplift each other. Stay awesome! #grateful #positivevibes #thankyou."

Reacting to his photo, Bobby Deol dropped raised hands and fire emojis. Dia Mirza shared love, tiger, and hug emojis. Esha Deol wrote, "Hottest." Riteish Deshmukh commented, "Awesomeeeeee!!!"

Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

Reacting to Fardeen's picture, one fan wrote, "God gifted u are, one of the best handsome hero of Bollywood ..Love dear." Another commented, "All time fav." "Looking fabulous," wrote a third fan. Others were seen dropping fire and red heart emojis.

Recently, Fardeen was asked about his comeback. The paparazzi asked, “Sir aapko big screen pe jaldi dekhna hai wapas se. Aa rahe ho na sir wapas? (We want you to see you on the big screen soon. You are coming back no?”) Reacting to paps’ question, the actor nodded with a smile and said, “Ji haan (Yes).”

Meanwhile, Fardeen Khan was last seen in Dulha Mil Gaya in 2010. He is all set to amaze his fans and followers with his comeback film, Visfot. Visfot is a remake of a Venezuelan movie called Rock, Paper, Scissors. Besides Fardeen, the movie also stars Riteish Deshmukh in a pivotal role.

