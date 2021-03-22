Fardeen Khan flaunts his leaner look as he exits a salon, keeps mask on; Fans say ‘Totally fab’

In the latest video, Fardeen Khan can be seen flaunting his lean physique and his ‘massive transformation’ has left his fans impressed.

Fardeen Khan has been away from the films for 11 years now. Last year, in December, the actor was clicked by the paparazzi when he stepped out of casting director Mukesh Chabbra’s office. Now once again after almost three months, Fardeen was spotted on Sunday while he was exiting a hair salon in Mumbai. A video of him interacting with the paps has been shared on the paparazzo handle. In the short clip, the Hey Baby actor can be seen flaunting his lean physique and his ‘massive transformation’ has left his fans impressed.

In the video, the handsome actor can be also heard politely asking the photographers, "Please tell me what picture you will take with a mask." Later, after thanking everyone, he drove away in his black SUV. Several fans praised his transformation. In the comment section, one of his fans wrote, "He’s back and I must say it’s a massive transformation," while another one wrote, "The way he transformed his body and weighs remarkable.” A third user wrote, "Wow big transform fat to fit fardeen khan.”

And in the latest pictures clicked by the paparazzi, Fardeen can be seen donning a blue denim shirt paired with white pants. He can be also seen wearing a mask and a stylish pair of sunglasses.

Earlier, while speaking about his transformation, Fardeen told Hindustan Times that he got a personal trainer and he has lost 18. “More importantly, I feel very good. I feel 25, which I had forgotten. We are in a business where you are expected to look good and that is part of the motivation of working again. I am happy and it feels great,” he added.

Fardeen also said that he stayed away from the camera because he wanted to be there for his wife Natasha and their kids, who are the centre of his world. “Now that I am back, I feel like a newcomer. But I think I come with a certain degree of wisdom. I am glad to be back,” he stated.

