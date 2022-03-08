Fardeen Khan opens up on his father’s death & losing twins: Went through tough time

Fardeen Khan has always grabbed headlines for his personal life more than his professional. He had a small career span but still, some films of him are remembered like No Entry. Well, the actor is now making a comeback with Visfot. The shooting has been completed and also features Riteish Deshmukh, Priya Bapat, and Krystle D’Souza in the lead roles. Today, the actor is celebrating his birthday. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Fardeen opened up on how his life changed after his father Feroz Khan’s death and then losing twins.

Recalling those times, the actor said that it was very tough for both him and his wife Natasha. He said that after his father passed away, he wanted some time to recover from the loss. And during that time, he also faced a health scare. “Amid all this, I and Natasha were also planning to start a family. We opted for IVF but the experience was really bad in Mumbai. Natasha had to suffer a lot. Then in 2011, we shifted to London and there we met a really good doctor. In one of her initial pregnancies, we had twins, and she lost them at six months. So that was very very hard for us, it was a tough time,” Fardeen added.

Fardeen and Natasha are parents to two children—daughter and son. He made his acting debut in 1998 with Prem Aggan and it had garnered him the Filmfare Best Debut Award.

Talking about Visfot, It is helmed by Kookie Gulati and is bankrolled by Sanjay Gupta’s White Feather Films and T-Series. The film is an official Hindi adaptation of the Venezuelan 2012 Oscar entry, Rock, Paper and Scissors.

