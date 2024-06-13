Fardeen Khan recalls being 'thick-skinned' when he was trolled before his comeback with Heeramandi: 'It was challenging time'

After a 14-year hiatus from work, Fardeen Khan has finally made a comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Back in 2016, Fardeen was heavily trolled for his looks. Later, the actor underwent an extensive body transformation before his return in Bollywood.

Fardeen Khan recently opened up about the time when he was trolled for gaining body weight and how he managed to deal with the situation.

Fardeen Khan recalls his tough time

In a new interview with Bollywood Hungama, Fardeen Khan shared that he remained 'thick-skinned' amid the online trolling the actor received after photos of his weight gain went viral.

Recalling his 'challenging time', Fardeen said, "It was a revelation of sorts. It was like, ‘wow it can go to this extent’. Of course, it was tough."

Talking about his learning from showbiz, the Heeramandi actor further said, "But, you know, this business teaches you to have thick skin. You have to, sometimes take a few knocks on the chin. Then again, you got to question how much importance you give everyone's opinion to feel validated yourself."

"I mean, was I surprised? I wasn't. I had cut off from the industry for many, many years before that. So, I mean, even the fact that I received that kind of attention in itself, surprised me," he added.

Fardeen Khan talks about how he moved on from that phase

Fardeen Khan further explained that the trolling phase was quite a learning experience for him. He said that while the experience wasn't positive for him, it taught him a lot. Fardeen, who wasn't active on social media back then, added that it was a 'good introduction to this new age'.

The No Entry actor moved on in his life after that incident, he shared.

"I think you can kind of look at it philosophically, or you can look at it humorously, and find humor in it," Fardeen said.

Fardeen didn't let the trolling 'break' his spirit, and he kept focusing on joy, the 50-year-old actor continued.

Fardeen Khan's work front

Fardeen Khan made his debut with Prem Aggan in 1998. He has worked in movies like Pyar Tune Kya Kiya, Jungle, Fidaa, Dev, No Entry, Heyy Babyy, and All the Best. After featuring in Dulha Mil Gaya in 2010, Fardeen took a long break from acting.

Fardeen Khan will now be seen in Housefull 5, the fifth installment of the Housefull franchise.

