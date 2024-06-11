Fardeen Khan reveals Kareena Kapoor 'recommended' him for Dev; calls working with Amitabh Bachchan 'once-in-a-lifetime opportunity'

Actor Fardeen Khan recently made a comeback after a long hiatus with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, where he portrayed Wali Bin Zayed-Al Mohammed and received widespread acclaim for his performance. He recently shared a heartfelt note and a beautiful clip on Instagram to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his film Dev, which also stars Kareena Kapoor.

Fardeen Khan celebrates 20 years of Dev

Today (June 11), Fardeen Khan celebrated the 20th anniversary of his film Dev by sharing a beautiful video on Instagram, compiling the film's best shots. Alongside the video, he wrote a heartfelt note praising his co-stars Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and the late Om Puri. He also described the film as one of the highlights of his career.

He wrote, “20 Years of Dev. It was my third film with @kareenakapoorkhan and it was she who recommended me for the role, and I will always be grateful to her for that.”

He further added, “Being signed by the respected Govind Nihalani for a film with legends like @amitabhbachchan and Om Puri was a huge endorsement for any actor. Govindji was highly respected and was known for his careful direction and powerful storytelling. This role gave me the chance to work on a film that was relevant and meaningful, which was rare at the time.”

Fardeen Khan on working with Amitabh Bachchan

Fardeen also opened up on working with Big B in the film and wrote, “But the greatest take away for me from DEV was getting to share the screen with Amitji, an actor I idolized. His life and most amazing career have had a profound influence on Indian cinema and has left an indelible mark on not just me but on every Indian. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, a true honour and an absolute privilege to work with him, making it one of the highlights of my career.”

Fardeen Khan on professional front

Fardeen Khan debuted in Bollywood with Prem Aggan in 1998. He went on to star in several films, including Janasheen, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Darling, No Entry and Heyy Babyy.

Fardeen was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi as Nawab Wali Bin Zayed-Al Mohammed. The show was Fardeen's acting comeback after an almost 14-year gap. The epic drama series also featured Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman in crucial roles.

Fardeen will be next seen in Visfot, produced by Sanjay Gupta. He will also feature in Mudassar Aziz's Khel Khel Mein starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and more.

