Fardeen Khan roped in opposite Aditi Rao Hydari in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi; Mumtaz confirms

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the most loved directors in Bollywood and there is no denying this fact. His movies are masterpieces and he generally takes all his fans into a different universe altogether. Sanjay’s last movie Gangubai Kathiawadi was loved by all and now he is all geared up for his next magnum opus Heeramandi. The news of SLB making Heeramandi had come out long back and since then it has only raised the excitement levels of the fans. Many news about the casting in this show has come out but now we hear that Fardeen Khan has been roped in to play an important role.

Fardeen Khan cast in Heeramandi

Yes! You heard that right. According to reports in ETimes, Fardeen Khan has been roped in to play an important role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. The reports further state that Fardeen has been cast opposite Aditi Rao Hydari in SLB’s period drama series. Interestingly, Fardeen's mother-in-law Mumtaz was in the news a few days ago for being a part of the same show and now it is Fardeen who might be seen in this show. Talking to ETimes, when Mumtaz was asked about being a part of Heeramandi, she said, “nothing has happened on that front yet but Fardeen has shot for the show already."

Heeramandi

For the unversed, Heeramandi is not a film, but an eight-episode web series. And, in good news, the shooting for the show has begun. DOP Sudeep Chatterjee shared the photo of the clapboard last month in which it was written 'Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali...DOP: Sudeep Chatterjee...Mahurat Shot...Date: 27.06.2022'. While sharing the post, Sudeep wrote, "To new beginnings".

In August last year, Netflix officially announced its collaboration with the filmmaker Bhansali for Heeramandi. “We are excited to announce that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi IS COMING TO NETFLIX. Words aren't enough to explain how excited we are that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is partnering with us for this epic Netflix Original series,” a part of the social media post read.

Reportedly, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Nimrat Kaur and Sayani Gupta are a part of the show. Mitakshara Kumar, who in the past has assisted Bhansali and had recently helmed Nikkhil Advani’s The Empire, will also be directing Heeramandi along with SLB.

ALSO READ: Heeramandi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali takes on the mantle of directing songs with his signature style of grandeur