Fardeen Khan on shedding 18 kgs in six months: I'm physically feeling 30 but the target is 25

In a recent interview, Fardeen Khan, who recently stunned everyone with his dramatic weight loss, has opened up about shedding 18 kgs in six months. Here’s what he has said.

Fardeen Khan recently stunned everyone with his lean and fit look after his new pictures surfaced online. For the unversed, the Fida actor was recently spotted in Mumbai outside casting director Mukesh Chhabra's office. His jaw-dropping transformation caught everyone’s attention and left fans awestruck. Fardeen looked slim and fit as a fiddle. Now, in a recent interview with the leading publication, the actor has opened up about his weight loss and spilled the beans on how he shed 18 kgs in just six months.

In an exclusive interview with TOI, the No Entry star revealed that he indulged in healthy eating with correct workouts. He said that the industry that he works in expects him to look best, adding that he wanted to physically feel like 25. The leading daily quoted him as saying, “I had stepped back then. I was happy. It was this year that I wasn't feeling 25 anymore. I wanted to physically feel 25. As you grow older, body degeneration catches up with you. I wanted to feel very, very good again. You need to think about it as a body-mind connection.”

“I came across this in some reading I was doing. I started eating right and healthy coupled it with correct workouts. I have lost 18 kg in the last six months, but 35 per cent journey is yet to go in this aspect. In the work that we do in our industry, you are expected to look your best and you indeed want to look your best,” he added.

Back in 2016, Fardeen made headlines for his shocking weight gain and was also badly trolled for the same. In fact, he was body-shamed for his excessive weight gain. However, he fired back at trolls in a series of tweets, saying that he was “not ashamed.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in the 2010 film Dulha Mil Gaya opposite Sushmita Sen. The Kuch Tum Kaho Kuch Hum Kahein star is now planning to make a comeback on the silver screen.

Also Read: Fardeen Khan's jaw dropping transformation as he visits Mukesh Chhabra makes all hopeful for his return; PICS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×