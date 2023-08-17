Fardeen Khan shows off his toned physique as he enjoys sunset by the sea; Abhishek Bachchan, Bobby Deol react

Fardeen Khan will make his much-awaited comeback in films after years of staying away from the camera and the big screen. The actor, who was once looked upon as the charming heartthrob in the early 2000s by his fans the audiences, became a victim of body shaming after he gained a lot of weight during his sabbatical from acting. However, now the actor has undergone an amazing transformation and is all geared up to make his comeback. For the unversed, Khan enjoys sharing glimpses of his chiseled body, and he often leaves his fans in awe of his flawless physique every time he posts shirtless photos of him. While we all await the release of his comeback film, Fardeen has once again set the internet ablaze with yet another shirtless photo of him.

Fardeen Khan delights fans with a shirtless beach photo

On Thursday, Fardeen Khan took to Instagram and treated his fans and social media followers with a shirtless photo. In the photo shared by Khan, the No Entry star is seen standing on a beach shore against the scenic backdrop of cold waves and an evening sky packed with clouds. In the photo, the actor can be seen flaunting his perfect jawline and flawless body. He looks jaw-dropping as he poses for the photo with an intense facial expression.

While sharing his hot and happening shirtless beach picture, Fardeen wrote, “Sun Sea Sunset. A perfect end to a beautiful day.”

Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Dia Mirza react

Fardeen’s comments section was instantly flooded with red heart and fire emojis moments after he dropped the photo on the Gram. Besides his fans and social media followers, his Industry buddies and colleagues too took to the comments section and reacted to Khan’s post.

Abhishek Bachchan dropped a fire emoji as he reacted to Fardeen Khan’s latest Insta post. “Smashing FK !!!!!!”, wrote Riteish Deshmukh as he reacted to Fardeen’s beach photo.

Dia Mirza too took to her ‘friend’s’ comments section and wrote, “Here comes the sun shine on my friend!” Whereas, Bobby Deol dropped a slew of fire and red heart emojis as he reacted to Fardeen’s post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fardeen Khan was last seen in Dulha Mil Gaya in 2010. And now, he is all set to charm his fans and audience with his comeback film, Visfot, a remake of a Venezuelan movie called Rock, Paper, Scissors. Besides Fardeen, the movie also stars Riteish Deshmukh in a pivotal role.