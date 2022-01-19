Fardeen Khan tests positive for COVID 19; Says ‘Fortunately I am asymptomatic’

The third wave of COVID 19 and its new variant Omicron is taking over the nation and the cases continue to rise across states. While it is a matter of concern for the authorities, they have been implementing restrictions to curb the widespread of COVID 19. Not just commoners but several celebs have also been diagnosed with the deadly virus. And now another celebrity had fallen prey to the virus. We are talking about Fardeen Khan who is currently in isolation.

Fardeen had confirmed the news on micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote that he is asymptomatic. Furthermore, the actor also send recovery wishes to everyone who has been battling the deadly virus and urged everyone to stay safe amid the pandemic. “Tested positive for C-19. Fortunately I am asymptomatic. Sending my best to all those in recovery. The rest, keep getting tested if in doubt as this variant is also targeting children, down to toddlers, and they can be given very limited medication. Happy isolating,” Fardeen tweeted.

Take a look at Fardeen Khan’s tweet confirming testing positive for COVID 19:

Earlier, celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Mrunal Thakur, Madhur Bhandarkar, Mithila Palkar, Lata Mangeshkar etc had tested positive for COVID 19. In fact, the 92 year old legendary singer has been rushed to hospital post her COVID 19 diagnosis and has been in ICU ever since. It was reported that she was also diagnosed with pneumonia and will remain in ICU for a couple of days considering her age. Ever since then, fans have been extending recovery wishes for Lata Mangeshkar.

Also Read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it is too late