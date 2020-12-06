Fardeen Khan's jaw dropping transformation as he visits Mukesh Chhabra makes all hopeful for his return; PICS

Actor Fardeen Khan was recently spotted outside casting director Mukesh Chhabra's office in Mumbai, giving rise to speculations that might return to films. Interestingly, he has shocked everyone with his dramatic weight loss.

Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan, who was last seen in the 2010 film Dulha Mil Gaya opposite Sushmita Sen, has been away from the silver screen for a long time now. Back in 2016, he grabbed headlines for his shocking weight gain after photos surfaced online. And, now the actor is in the news owing to his dramatic weight loss. The Fida actor seems to have stunned everyone with his jaw-dropping transformation. The Kuch Tum Kaho Kuch Hum Kahein star was recently spotted in Mumbai outside casting director Mukesh Chhabra's office, giving rise to speculations that he is planning to return to films.

The actor showed off his leaner and fitter physique as he stepped out in the city. Fardeen was seen wearing a grey tee and black jeans with stylish sunglasses. He looked dapper and fit. The actor was all smiles as he poses for the shutterbugs. As soon as his new pictures surfaced online, netizens are all praise for his lean look. Needless to say, he has left everyone awestruck with his new look. “Ohhh wowww... gud to see him back... he is so handsome," wrote one fan. To note it is being said the handsome actor might make comeback to the silver screen.

Check out his photo below:

On a related note, Fardeen was earlier body-shamed for his weight gain. He fired back at trolls in a series of tweets, saying that he was ‘not ashamed’. He had written, “Nt ashamed neither shamed. Nt offended. Nt depressed. Nt blind either. Happy?? Living d happiest chapter thus far. With lbs to show for it.”

Well, if the news of the actor returning to films turns out to be true and then his fan surely can’t wait to see him back on the silver screen.

Credits :Manav Manglani Instagram

