Farhan Akhtar on Abhay Deol's take on Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Have you come here to be a reality star?

Farhan Akhtar opens up on Abhay Deol's take on award shows and being nominated for supporting role in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

In the month of June, Abhay Deol through his post recalled how he and Farhan Akhtar were 'demoted' by award shows and nominated for supporting roles for their work in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara while and were chosen in the leading actor category. Talking about this, his ZNMD co-star Farhan Akhtar on India Today e-Conclave Inspiration opened up on Deol's take on awards shows. Farhan said that everyone is constantly hearing about some rat race and everybody is fighting each other to some kind of spot which does not exist. He meant that the fact is one has to believe in himself/herself, one has to work sincerely, work hard, how many magazine covers one will do, whether he/she came on the front page of a magazine, or the front page of a newspaper.

He further added that if that is one's larger interest, he really feels that he/she is in the wrong profession. "You’re not here for that. Have you come here to be an actor, director, singer, music composer, or have you come here to be a reality star? Have you come here to be just, I don’t know, a star?", Farhan said. He further said, "I feel that’s a very personal thing. If in your personality you are constantly seeking validation for things, you will, there is no eventuality possible but disappointment. You may have a wonderful time for a while, but eventually you will be disappointed, because it is not possible to keep getting validation from other people."

For the uninitiated, Abhay Deol's post read as, "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”, released in 2011. Need to chant this title to myself everyday nowadays! Also a great watch when anxious or stressed. I would like to mention that almost all the award functions demoted me and Farhan from main leads, and nominated us as “supporting actors”. Hrithik and Katrina were nominated as “actors in a leading role”. So by the industry’s own logic, this was a film about a man and a woman falling in love, with the man supported by his friends for whatever decisions he takes."

The actor further added that the industry has many ways in which it could lobby against an individual. "There are many covert and overt ways in which people in the industry lobby against you. In this case it was shamelessly overt. I of course boycotted the awards but Farhan was ok with it.#familyfareawards Very creative artwork @kalakkii."

Credits :India Today

Share your comment ×