Farhan Akhtar is 'absolutely heartbroken' over the bodies floating on the banks of River Ganga

Farhan Akhtar has shared a tweet after it was reported that unidentified bodies were found floating on the river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Bollywood actor and director Farhan Akhtar have expressed his sadness over the news of bodies found floating on the river Ganga. Recently, the news was reported that around 100 unidentified bodies were found on the banks of the river Ganga. The incident was reported from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The pictures of the bodies had also gone viral. They all were bodies of COVID victims. The government has taken serious note of the incident and has directed an investigation into the matter.

Coming back to the actor, he tweeted on his official micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, “The news of scores of bodies being discovered floating in rivers and washed up on its banks is absolutely heartbreaking. The virus will be defeated someday but there has to be accountability for these failures in the system. Until then, the pandemic chapter is not closed!” Fans also came out in the support of the actor and dropped comments on his tweet. One of the users wrote, “unfortunate.’

To note, the actor was recently trolled for taking a vaccine at the center meant for senior citizens. He had tweeted when he took the first jab of the vaccine. The actor had hit back at the troll and said, “The drive in is for 45 + .. now do something constructive for society with your time like losing your phone."

The news of scores of bodies being discovered floating in rivers and washed up on its banks is absolutely heartbreaking. The virus will be defeated someday but there has to be accountability for these failures in the system. Until then, the pandemic chapter is not closed! — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 12, 2021

Recently, many celebrities including Virat Kohli, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande, Radhika Madan, and have taken the first jab of the vaccination.

