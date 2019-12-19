Farhan Akhtar accused of breaking law after joining CAA protest; IPS officer asks Mumbai police to take action

After Farhan Akhtar joined the ongoing CAA protest, an IPS officer Sandeep Mittal accused him of committing an offence and urged the Mumbai Police to take action against him.

The country has witnessed major chaos since weekend over the Citizenship Amendment Act and the brutality of Police on the student protestors at Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University. It has ignited a nationwide debate and everyone is brimming with opinions on the same. Not just the common man, but several Bollywood A-listers like Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Sushant Singh, , Anurag Kashyap, etc. have raised their voice to condemn the police violence during the protests.

And now joining the bandwagon is Farhan Akhtar. The Toofan actor took to Twitter to urge the people to gather at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan to join the protest against CAA and National Registers of Citizens. He also emphasised that this isn’t the time to protest on social media. Sharing a poster defining CAA and NRC, Farhan tweeted, “Here’s what you need to know about why these protests are important. See you on the 19th at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai. The time to protest on social media alone is over.”

Take a look at Farhan Akhtar’s tweet on CAA protest:

Here’s what you need to know about why these protests are important. See you on the 19th at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai. The time to protest on social media alone is over. pic.twitter.com/lwkyMCHk2v — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) December 18, 2019

Soon, his tweet was pointed out by senior IPS officer Sandeep Mittal who accused him of breaking a law. Explaining section 121 of the Indian Penal Code, Mittal stated that Farhan has intentionally committed an offence. He further asked him to think of the nation. This isn’t all. Mittal also tagged Mumbai Police and the National Investigation Agency requesting them to take an action. "You also need to know that you've committed an Offence u/s 121 of Indian Penal Code & it is not unintentional. @MumbaiPolice & @NIA_India are you listening. Please think of the Nation that is giving you everything in your life. Understand the Law(https://youtu.be/7F20KrW6RLU),” Mittal tweeted.

You also need to know that you ' ve committed an Offence u/s 121 of Indian Penal Code & it is not unintentional. @MumbaiPolice & @NIA_India are you listening.Please think of the Nation that is giving you everything in your Life.

Understand the Law( https://t.co/DK3hDYe9e2 ) — Sandeep Mittal, IPS (@smittal_ips) December 18, 2019

To note, this isn’t the first time that Mittal reiterated to celebrities commenting on the CAA protests. Earlier, he replied to Javed Akhtar’s tweet wherein he condemned the Police violence in Jamia Millia Islamia university campus. Akhtar wrote, "According to the law of the land under any circumstances police cannot enter any university campus without the permission of the university authorities. By entering the Jamia campus without permission police have created a precedence that is a threat to every university.” Responding to Javed’s tweet, Mittal asked him to elaborate the law he mentioned in his tweet. He wrote, "Dear Legal Expert Please elaborate the law of land, the section number and name of the Act etc so that we are also enlightened.”

According to the law of the land under any circumstances police can not enter any university campus with out the permission of the university authorities. By entering the Jamia campus with out permission police has created a precedence that is a threat to every university . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) December 16, 2019

Dear Legal Expert

Please elaborate the law of land, the section number and name of the Act etc so that we are also enlightened.

Regards — Sandeep Mittal, IPS (@smittal_ips) December 16, 2019

