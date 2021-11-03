Farhan Akhtar adorably puts tika for partner Shibani Dandekar as he wishes fans Happy Diwali

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been in a relationship now for almost over two years but the lovebirds don't forget to profess their love for each other time and again on social media. The actor and his business partner and producer Ritesh Sidhwani recently held a pooja on the occasion of Dhanteras.

Looks like for the auspicious occasion and pooja, Farhana nd Ritesh's respective partners were present. Sharing a photo from the same event, Farhan wished his fans a Happy Diwali ahead of the main day on 4 November. For the festive wishes, Farhan chose a heartwarming photo.

In the picture, Farhan can be seen adorably putting tika for Shibani Dandekar as they both sit around the pooja fire in ethnic outfits. Check out Farhan Akhtar's post below:

Farhan and Shibani have been dating and living together for a while now. While their engagement and wedding rumours have made headlines several times before, the couple do not plan on taking their relationship to the next level.

On the work front, Farhan will soon start work on Jee Le Zaraa starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The actor will be returning to the director's chair for the same. In a recent chat with Mid-Day, Farhan said that he was 'overjoyed' by the response to the Jee Le Zaraa announcement.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar on response to Alia, Katrina, Priyanka's Jee Le Zaraa: There's space for stories about girls