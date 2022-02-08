Farhan Akhtar is all hearts for his ‘forever co-traveller’ Shibani Dandekar ahead of their wedding; PIC

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the cutest couples on the block. These two have been painting the town red with their love and never miss a chance to express their love for each other. Ever since they have gone public with their relationship, Farhan often takes to his Instagram to share a lovey-dovey picture of him with his lady love. Even today, the actor-director shared pictures of Shibani and showered love on her.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Farhan Akhtar shared two pictures of Shibani Dandekar. From the pictures, it appears that they were seated in a car. In the first picture, Shibani is looking away from the camera and has covered her face with a mask. In the next picture, Shibani looks into the camera as she poses cutely with her mask on. The actress is wearing a black leather jacket. Sharing these pics Farhan wrote, “Forever co-traveller @shibanidandekar”.

Meanwhile, talking about their wedding, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will be registering for their wedding in Mumbai on February 21. “Wedding was on cards for the two of them, as they have been in love for the longest time now. They have been discussing wedding plans for a while now and have finally decided to take things to the next level. On February 21, their relationship will take a new turn, as they will take the formal vows to be partners for life,” revealed a source close to the couple.

