Farhan Akhtar and ladylove Shibani Dandekar to tie the knot in 2020? Here’s what we know

As per reports, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to tie the knot this year in 2020. Read on!

We all know that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are dating each other, and the couple never fails to indulge is some social media PDA. From vacaying together to attending parties and events to leaving lovey-dovey comments on social media, Farhan and Shibani are clearly one of the most good looking couple and as per the latest round of reports, the couple plans to get married in 2020. That’s right!



According to a report in Mirror, Farhan Akhtar and ladylove Shibani Dandekar plan to get married towards the end of the year after the release of Toofan but they both might surprise everyone by doing it before that. Although the final date hasn’t been zeroed in but the preparations have begun, and well, if this is true, then we can’t wait to see the two pronounce each other as man and wife. On Farhan Akhtar’s 46th Birthday, Shibani posted a heartwarming wish for her ‘better half’ as she penned a note that read, “Happy birthday my better half .. thank you for all the magic, laughter and love you have brought to my life .. you are one of the most beautiful souls I have ever met and the world really needs more like you! I’ve never met anyone as kind, as attentive, as selfless, as brave and as focused as you….” Now if the news of Farhan and Shibani's wedding is true then maybe, we get to witness two celeb weddings in 2020 and that being, Farhan-Shibani and and Natasha Dala because for the longest time, it is being reported that Varun will tie the knot with his girlfriend in 2020.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar was last seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink co-starring , Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf and next he will be seen in Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra’s Toofan wherein he will play the role of a boxer and Toofan is slated to hit the screens on October 2, 2020.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

