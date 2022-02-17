Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have written down their vows, will read out on wedding day: Reports

Fans are eagerly waiting for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to tie the knot and share their first glimpse as a married couple. The couple is set to get married in an intimate ceremony where only family members, close friends are invited. And just a while back, the pre-wedding festivities also began and several celebrities were spotted arriving for Shibani’s Mehendi function. As per the latest reports in a news portal, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani have written down their vows which they will readout on the main wedding day.

According to India Today, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will not be exchanging wedding vows in a nikah or a Maharashtrian wedding. Instead, the couple has decided to keep the main ceremony simple and personal. A source known to the development said that the actors wanted to keep it as basic and simple as possible.

The source adds, "Those who know Farhan and Shibani can vouch for the fact that they both have put their love for each other above their last names. It would have been a cliche for them to do a nikah and a Hindu wedding. But what they have planned instead is truly beautiful." Moreover, Farhan and Shibani have booked all the bungalows in and around Khandala for their guests. Car rental services and security measures have also been arranged for the wedding.

For those unaware, Shibani and Farhan have been dating each other for over three years. On the work front, Farhan will soon begin working in his directorial film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif.

