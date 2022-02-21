Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to host their wedding reception later in February; Report

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are officially man and wife now. The couple had got married in a private ceremony at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s farmhouse in Khandala which was a starry affair. To note, Farhan and Shibani had taken the plunge after dating each other for a couple of years and chose to read their vows at the ceremony. And while Farhan and Shibani are now gearing up for their civil wedding today, it is reported that the newlywed couple will also be hosting their wedding reception soon.

As per a report published in Mid Day, Farhan and Shibani had invited limited people for the wedding celebration owing to the COVID 19 pandemic. And while the couple is having their court wedding today, it is reported that Farhan and Shibani will have their reception later this month. However, an official confirmation about the couple reception plans is yet to be made. Meanwhile, Shibani had also given a glimpse of her preparations for her civil wedding and was seen posing for the camera before getting ready for the ceremony. In the pic, Shibani made for an enthusiastic bride.

Meanwhile, Shibani and Farhan’s traditional wedding, which took place on February 19, had the couple making an entry on the song Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Later, the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor also sang the song Tum Ho Toh from the movie Rockstar for his bride. This isn’t. Javed Akhtar had also recited a special poem for the newlyweds which had won hearts.

