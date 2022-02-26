Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar hug each other after saying 'I Do' at their civil wedding; PHOTOS

A week after their wedding, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's dreamy photos are still a rage on social media. Amid all the buzz, Shibani has now dropped glimpses from her and Farhan's civil wedding ceremony that took place at his house and well, they will leave you in awe. Both Farhan and Shibani celebrated their union in the presence of close ones including Anusha Dandekar, Apeksha, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Honey Irani and a few other close freinds.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shibani shared new photos in which she and Farhan can be seen enjoying moments with their family and loved ones before saying 'I Do'. The two could be seen sharing some special moments on the rooftop during the golden hour in the new photos and each of it will melt your heart. In one of the special photos, we can see Farhan and Shibani embracing each other as they registered their marriage in the presence of all their loved ones. Sharing the photos, Shibani expressed her love for Farhan and revealed that she will treasure her wedding saree and photos forever.

Have a look:

Just this week, Farhan and Shibani shared glimpses from their wedding ceremonies on social media. From the intimate farmhouse wedding to Mehendi ceremony, photos of Farhan and Shibani have been taking over social media. Not just this, Farhan's close buddy Ritesh Sidhwani also hosted a bash for the newlyweds that was attended by who's who of Bollywood. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone, all attended the wedding bash for Farhan and Shibani.

The couple tied the knot on February 19 at Javed Akhtar's farmhouse in Khandala. After this, they registered their wedding on February 21, 2022.

Also Read|Shibani Dandekar drops new photos from her 'ultimate boho mehendi' with Farhan Akhtar, Shabana Azmi