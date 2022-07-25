Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar look cute as they give couple goals in latest PICS

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar are one of the most loved Bollywood couples. The couple got married this year and grabbed all the eyeballs with their lovely pictures from a dreamy wedding. These two never hesitate in expressing their love on social media and often can be seen praising each other. They enjoy a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, share adorable photos with their loved ones on Instagram.

Speaking of which, a few hours ago, Farhan Akhtar took to 'gram to share some beautiful photos with his ladylove Shibani. They both donned smart casuals and looked stylish. While sharing the photos, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor wrote, "Park posers #takeitoutside @shibanidandekarakhtar". After he posted the photos, Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar dropped heart emoticons in the comment section. Fans too dropped sweet comments.

Check photo here:

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar is set to return to direction after a decade with Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt. The movie was announced last year and came with the tagline ‘About time the girls took the car out.’ Later, Farhan took to Twitter and wrote, “Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 I cannot wait to get this show on the road”. Penned by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Farhan, Jee Le Zaraa is expected to hit the screens next year.

