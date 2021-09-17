Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar make for one stylish duo in their new PHOTO; Seen it yet?

Over the past few weeks, Farhan Akhtar has managed to stay in the headlines due to his new film announcements. After Jee Le Zaraa, on Thursday another one titled Kho Gaye Hum Kaha was announced and it is backed by Farhan with Zoya Akhtar. Now, amid this, a new photo of Farhan with his ladylove Shibani Dandekar has hit the internet and well, it is bound to go viral. The power couple, who have been seeing each other for a while, often make heads turn with their stylish avatar.

Now, on Friday, Shibani dropped a stunning click with Farhan in which the two could be seen putting their best fashion foot forward. In the photo, Shibani could be seen leaning against a wall while posing in a checkered beige pantsuit with heels. On the other hand, Farhan could be seen standing next to her on a stair. The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag star could be seen clad in a black shirt with a blazer and striped baggy pants. The couple managed to slay in their formal look for the day.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, previously too, Shibani has shared a stunning mirror selfie with Farhan on her Instagram handle. While sharing the same, she wrote, "Squad," with a heart emoticon for Farhan. The couple always manages to catch the attention of netizens with their stylish photos.

On the work front, Farhan is all set to return to the helm with Jee Le Zaraa. The film will star , and Jonas as three friends who are on a road trip in a car. It was announced a while ago with a teaser and left fans excited. The film is being produced by Excel Entertainment and is penned by Zoya Akhtar. Apart from this, Farhan and Zoya are also backing Kho Gaye Hum Kahan starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav.

