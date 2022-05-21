Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar make a stylish appearance as they get spotted at the airport; PICS

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the most stylish couples on the block. Ever since the duo started dating, they have never shied away from expressing their love for each other on social media. The lovebirds always grab headlines whenever and netizens’ attention with their mushy posts. After dating for several years, the couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on February 19, this year, at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Kandala farmhouse in the presence of their family and close friends.

Earlier today, Farhan and Shibani were spotted by paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. In the photos, one can see the Dil Dhadakne Do actor was seen sporting a camouflage jacket with a light blue t-shirt. He paired it with grey sweatpants and added a black bandana on his forehead. Farhan completed his look with a cool pair of sunglasses and chunky sneakers. Shibani, on the other hand, sported a comfy outfit for her trip as she wore a baggy and long black sweatshirt paired with distressed blue jeans.

Check out Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's PICS:

Announcing their wedding, Farhan took to his social media and shared photos from their marriage along with a note. It read, “A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration, however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan is set to make his Hollywood debut with the upcoming Ms Marvel series. Apart from that, he will also return to the directorial seat with Jee Le Zaraa. The film stars Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt.

Also Read: Shibani Dandekar reveals Farhan Akhtar proposed to her in Maldives; Says it was 'very unexpected'