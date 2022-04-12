Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s friends give them THIS special gift for their wedding; PICS

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are the newest married couples on the block. The two had been often taking the social media by quite a storm with their lovey-dovey pictures. The couple recently had an intimate wedding that looked straight out of a fairytale and the lovebirds since then look extremely happy. Well, the wedding might be over but it looks like the wedding gifts are yet to come in. Their friends recently gifted them something special and pictures of which have surfaced on the internet.

Bhavna Jasra, took to her Instagram handle to post several pictures of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar as they were getting their hand casting done. In the first picture, we can see the couple posing with Bhavna standing in between and a bowl of clay kept in front of them. In the second picture, we can see both Farhan and Shibani putting their hand in the bowl of clay. The third can see the actress sitting on the table with her hands still in the bowl and Farhan standing and smiling. Sharing these pictures, Bhavna wrote, “Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar impressed in love by @bhavnajasra. Their friends couldn’t think of a better wedding gift than this to celebrate their togetherness & something that they will cherish for a lifetime!!”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan is currently prepping for his directorial, Jee Le Zara, which rides on an ensemble for three A-Listers – Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt. The movie is slated to go on floors in the second half of 2022, as the makers plan to release it sometime next year. It’s set to be a buddy film, with the three protagonists on a road trip in India. Other details around the same have been kept under wraps for now. Jee Lee Zara marks the return of Farhan Akhtar to direction over a decade after Don 2 (2011).

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar recalls his first date with Shibani Dandekar: It was very awkward, I wasn’t talking at all​