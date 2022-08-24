Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s swag is unmissable in latest pic from Australia as they twin in white

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar never fail to set couple goals. They often pose together for pictures which later gets all their fans gushing on them when it makes it to Instagram. Well, currently the couple is having a gala time attending a friend’s wedding in Australia. Every other day the two keep sharing pictures of them enjoying themselves in Australia and today too the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor posted yet another picture of the two looking stunning.

In the picture that Farhan Akhtar posted we can see him and Shibani Dandekar twinning in a white tee. Shibani wore a stylish white top that she paired with black pants while Farhan wore a white tee that he paired with grey joggers. Shibani sat on the backrest of the couch while the actor sat right below her. Their swag is unmissable in the picture and we must admit that they make for a stylish couple. Sharing this picture, Farhan wrote, “Just the three of us .. #nirvana @shibanidandekarakhtar.”

Check out Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s picture:

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar is set to return to direction after a decade with Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt. The movie was announced last year and came with the tagline ‘About time the girls took the car out.’ Later, Farhan took to Twitter and wrote, “Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 I cannot wait to get this show on the road”. Penned by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Farhan, Jee Le Zaraa is expected to hit the screens next year.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment accused of non-payment to workers, Production house issues statement