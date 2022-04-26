Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar take the 'Who's more romantic quiz': It's definitely...

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are among the most popular and adorable couples on the block. They are quite expressive of their love for each other and seldom shy away from some social media PDA, making fans swoon over the couple. The lovebirds always grab headlines whenever and netizens’ attention with their mushy posts. Recently, in a conversation with a leading magazine, Farhan and Shibani took spilled the beans about their relationship.

Recently, the Akhtars joined Elle magazine for a conversation about everything love. They talked about their first date, the proposal, what they like and admire about each other, and more. Farhan and Shibani were also asked who was the more romantic of the two of them. To this, Farhan promptly replied that it is him. He added that although he doesn’t do grand gestures, he said he keeps the romance going with the little things. “It’s definitely me. I am not grand or over-the-top in my gestures. It’s the little everyday things that one tries to make it special or romantic, said the actor.”

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the nuptial knot this year on the 19th of February, after dating each other for several years. It was an intimate celebration with their family and friends at Javed Akhtar and Shabani Azmi’s Khandala farmhouse. They registered their marriage in court on the 21st of February. Farhan’s close friend and Excel Entertainment’s co-founder Ritesh Sidhwani hosted a grand star-studded bash for the newlyweds in Mumbai, soon after their special day.

