Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to tie the knot in March 2022?

Looks like the saga of Bollywood weddings is not ending any time soon. Reports are abuzz that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to take the plunge and tie the knot in March 2022. After Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s wedding in November, and Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s royal shaadi in December, B’Town might just get to witness wedding bells for another popular couple, Farhan and Shibani, and we are beyond excited!

According to the exclusive reports by BollywoodLife, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are gearing up to get married in March this year. A source close to them reportedly revealed that Farhan and Shibani were planning a lavish wedding, but due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, they will now be keeping the affair rather intimate.

The source shared, “Farhan and Shibani were planning a lavish wedding in Mumbai on March 2022. However, now they will keep it low-key as the COVID cases have been rising once again and there are many Bollywood celebs, too, who have been tested COVID positive. And so the couple has decided to get married among friends and family. Farhan and Shibani are living together and they don't want to delay their wedding amid the pandemic, and so, they thought to keep it an intimate affair.”

As per reports, the source further revealed that Farhan and Shibani have booked a 5-star hotel for their wedding. Furthermore, the source added that they the lovebirds have decided to wear Sabyasachi outfits in pastel hues on their special day.

Farhan and Shibani have been in a relationship for almost three years now. They often post loved-up pictures with each other on social media, while fans swoon over them.

ALSO READ: Inside pictures of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's home: Virtual tour of lovebirds’ picturesque Juhu pad