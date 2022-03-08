Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were all shine and sparkle at their wedding party; See New Pics

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married last month in an intimate and small ceremony which took place a few hours away from Mumbai. The couple also announced their marriage on social media and made our hearts flutter with their breathtaking photos. It has been a few weeks since Shibani walked down the aisle, and today she shared a bunch of special photos from their wedding party.

For the unversed, the couple got married in a day-time ceremony and partied the night away with their family and friends. On Tuesday, Shibani shared photos from her wedding bash as she sparkled in an emerald green gown which she paired with strappy heels. Like many other brides, Shibani slipped into a pair of comfy white and green sneakers to dance the night away.

While Shibani looked drop dead gorgeous in green, Farhan Akhtar looked dapper in a striped black and white pantsuit. The lovebirds can be seen holding hands and walking along.

Check out Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's photos below:

