Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's traditional Maharashtrian wedding to take place on 19 February?

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are inching closer to their wedding weekend and their latest Instagram photos has left fans anticipating their big day. While Pinkvilla exclusively revealed earlier that the couple will be officially registering their marriage on 21 Feburary, the couple's traditional wedding is most probably set to take place this weekend.

According to a latest report in Hindustan Times, Farhan and Shibani will be getting married in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse on 19 February.

An insider revealed to HT, "The family has been extremely discreet about this wedding as they don’t want the media to turn up at the venue. Only family members have been invited. It is still unclear how things are planned, as everything is under wraps. But in most probability, it will be a Maharashtrian wedding."

The report further added that the family will leave for Khandala on February 18 evening. The intimate wedding is expected to be a daytime affair on Saturday. Shibani's sisters Anusha Dandekar and Apeksha Dandekar are most likely to throw a pre-wedding party for their sister, either today, 17 February or on 18 February.

Earlier in an interview, Javed Akhtar had confirmed the wedding and said, "Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain that is being taken care of by the wedding planners."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to register their marriage on February 21