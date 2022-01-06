Farhan Akhtar and Shibhani Dandekar to have a destination wedding this year? Here’s what we know

It has been raining wedding in tinselvile wherein several celeb couples had tied the knot in a grand wedding. Amid this, speculations of another celeb wedding are making the headlines. We are talking about Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. The couple has been dating each other for a long time and are going strong with their relationship. As per a recent buzz, Farhan and Shibani are planning to tie the knot soon and will reportedly take the plunge in springs this year.

It was reported that the lovebirds will be tying the knot in March-April in Mumbai this year. However, looks like the surge in COVID 19 cases have changed their plan. According to a report published in India Today, Farhan and Shibani are likely to have a destination wedding. The couple were reportedly considering Goa as their wedding destination but in wake of COVID 19 cases, they are looking forward to other locations as well. “Initially, Farhan and Shibani were planning a Goa wedding. This was on their minds because Goa is a place close to both of them. But given the current Covid-19 situation, they are still thinking of different locations and venues for their wedding. While one option is that they keep it in India, the second option is to keep it outside (abroad). They are looking at the months March and April for the wedding. They are hoping that the cases will see a downward trend,” a source was quoted saying to India Today.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan Akhtar announced his next directorial venture, a road trip film titled Jee Le Zaraa. The film will star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. To note, Jee Le Zaraa will mark Farhan’s comeback to direction after almost a decade.

