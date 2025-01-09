Farhan Akhtar arrives hand-in-hand with Shibani Dandekar at Zoya Akhtar’s house for joint birthday celebration of him, Farah Khan and Anusha Dandekar
To celebrate Farhan Akhtar, Farah Khan and Anusha Dandekar’s birthday, Zoya Akhtar hosted an intimate party at her Mumbai home. Shibani Dandekar, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi attended the bash.
December 9, 2025, marks the birthday of three Bollywood celebs. On this day, Farhan Akhtar, Farah Khan and Anusha Dandekar were born. To celebrate the three of them, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar hosted an intimate dinner at her Mumbai residence. The gathering saw Farhan arriving hand-in-hand with his wife Shibani Dandekar. They were joined by Farah, her brother Sajid Khan and others. Check it out!
Zoya Akhtar shared a close bond with Farhan Akhtar, Farah Khan, and Anusha Dandekar. Since all three celebs were born on the same day (December 9), she decided to invite them for a surprise birthday bash at her Mumbai home. Hours ago, actor-filmmaker Farhan was spotted making a dashing appearance at his sister’s residence. He was joined by his wife Shibani Dandekar.
Take a look:
Soon after, Om Shanti Om director Farah Khan also arrived at Akhtar’s home but she wasn’t alone. The birthday girl was accompanied by her actor-filmmaker brother Sajid Khan. The brother-sister duo posed for the paparazzi before getting inside the venue.
Take a look:
Minutes later, popular Bollywood screenwriter Javed Akhtar came with his wife, actress Shabana Azmi to celebrate Farah, Farhan, and Anusha on their birthday. The veteran artists flaunted their million-dollar smiles as they lovingly posed for the media.
Take a look:
As the clock struck 12, Zoya took to her Instagram account and dropped a picture of the three artists who share the same birth date. In the lovely image, Farhan sat in the middle with Farah and Anusha posing delightfully next to him. She captioned it, “Bring It In #birthdaybabies #allnumber9 #capricornia @faroutakhtar @farahkhankunder @anushadandekar #threescompany.”
Take a look:
As soon as she posted the image, celebs like Huma Qureshi and Siddhant Chaturvedi showered red hearts on the birthday folks. Anusha also thanked The Archies director for hosting such a sweet party for them.
ALSO READ: Farah Khan Birthday: When Shah Rukh Khan left shoot to be with his filmmaker-choreographer friend undergoing ‘emotional trauma’