Farhan Akhtar bows out of Aamir Khan's sports film Champions for THIS reason?

Farhan Akhtar is easily one of the most talented artists in Bollywood. He is an actor, singer, writer, director, and producer and often hats one or the other of these hats. In the past few years, he has been focusing more on acting and has featured in films like Toofan and The Sky Is Pink. He was also supposed to do a film with Aamir Khan.

Farhan Akhtar opts out of Aamir Khan's Champions

According to Bollywood Hungama, Farhan has left Aamir Khan's sports drama film Champions. He was supposed to star in this 2018 Spanish sports dramedy, Campeones. The film was supposed to go on the floors in October this year. However, the date was pushed to January 2024 as the team is still looking to cast a few more actors. Hence they need more time. Farhan, however, has announced Don 3 and he will be really busy from next year on its pre-production work. This resulted in him personally calling Aamir to inform him about his exit from the project.

Campeones is based on the real-life Aderes team of Valencia which consisted of people with intellectual disabilities. The team won 12 Spanish championships in a span of 15 years. Aaimr is set to bring that story here and give it an Indian touch. His last film Laal Singh Chaddha was also a remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

Farhan Akhtar announced Don 3 last month

Farhan remade Amitabh Bachchan's starrer 1978 film Don with Shah Rukh Khan. The film turned out to be a critical and commercial success and was followed by a sequel Don 2. After more than a decade of wait, he finally announced Don 3 last month. But this time, SRK has been replaced by Ranveer Singh as the titular character. The team released a logo as well as a teaser video featuring Ranveer. It's shooting is slated to commence in mid-2024 and the film will be released sometime in 2025. There have been reports that Kiara Advani might reprise the role of Roma played by Priyanka Chopra in the earlier installments.

