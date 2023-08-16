Farhan Akhtar breaks silence on Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3: 'We went through the same...'

Farhan Akhtar officially announced the much-anticipated film Don 3 and the new lead hero last week. He revealed the first look of Ranveer Singh as the new Don and created havoc on the internet. Fans loved the actor’s style and mannerisms and were convinced that he would be perfect for the part. However, there were some netizens who were uncertain about his casting as he would be playing the role of Don after brilliant portrayals of the character by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Farhan has now addressed these remarks and also disclosed more details about the filming schedule.

Farhan Akhtar opens up about Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3

In a recent conversation with BBC Asian Network, the director spoke about casting Ranveer as the new Don. He revealed how the actor was also anxious about stepping into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, and how they went through a similar experience when SRK replaced Senior Bachchan as Don. Farhan said, “I’m just really looking forward to get it going. I mean Ranveer is amazing. He’s great for the part. He’s also as you can imagine, really excited and really nervous, about the thing you’re filling some big shoes before you. But we went through the same emotional process when Shah Rukh did it and everyone was like ‘Oh my God, how can you replace Mr. Bachchan?.’ That whole thing happened then.”

Talking about how Ranveer would be perfect for the role, Farhan added, “It really is about an actor coming in and owning the part and making it really like, giving it their style and their flair. And he has that, he has that in spades. So, he’s going to do a great job. I think the responsibility is more mine now to make sure that the script and the film works out the way I imagine.” Farhan was also asked what qualities made for a good Don to which he replied, “self confidence, flamboyance and the ability to do anything that your mind is set on.”

The filmmaker disclosed new details about the shooting schedule of the film and revealed that it would go on floors in January 2025.

Earlier, after the first look teaser was released, Ranveer had taken to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note about how playing Don was his childhood dream and he hoped that the audience would give him a chance to carry forward the legacy.

